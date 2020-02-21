Janhvi Kapoor Upcoming Movies 2020: Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to Roohi Afzana, films releasing this year

Janhvi Kapoor Upcoming Movies 2020 List: Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter made her debut in 2018 with Dhadak and now is all set to have a few releases this year. Check out Janhvi’s upcoming releases.

Among the most popular stars who rose to fame post her debut in Dhadak in 2018, Janhvi Kapoor’s name shines right at the top. Late and Boney Kapoor’s daughter is one of the well known names in Bollywood and has had two releases one of which was Ghost Stories on Netflix. Now, as the new year begins, Janhvi has three releases lined up this year and with it, she is also shooting for other films which will come out next year in 2021.

Among the films Janhvi has lined up, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will hit the screens first, followed by Roohi Afzana and finally, Dostana 2. The gorgeous star is often in the news for her fashion and style. But, in recent interviews, Janhvi mentioned that she hopes people know her for her work and not her gym shorts. For Gunjan Saxena, the release date has changed once this year and fans have been eager to see Janhvi on the silver screen.

Here’s a list of Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movies in 2020:

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Directed by debutante director, Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will star Janhvi as the main character. Along with her Angad Bedi will be seen in the film as Janhvi’s brother and Pankaj Tripathi will player her father. Last year, posters of the film were launched which left fans in awe of Janhvi’s look as an IAF pilot. Now, recently, the release date of Janhvi’s film got postponed and now, it will be released on April 24, 2020. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will be produced by .

Roohi Afzana

In the genre of Horror-comedy, Roohi Afzana is a film that will star Janhvi Kapoor in a double role as Roohi and Afzana. It also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi Afzana has gone several name changes due to controversies and also, the release date of Janhvi’s film was also changed. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Roohi Afzana was shot in Himachal and Uttar Pradesh. It’s first still left everyone amazed and excited. Janhvi’s Roohi Afzana will release on June 5, 2020.

Dostana 2

Janhvi Kapoor’s stint with sequels will begin with Dostana 2 which will also star Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the film has been shot in Chandigarh and Mumbai and is the story of two siblings played by Janhvi and Kartik who fall in love with the same guy. Produced by Karan Johar, Janhvi’s Dostana 2’s exact release date is yet to be announced but since the shoot has been wrapped, it is expected to be released by the end of 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More