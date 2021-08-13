Is Janhvi Kapoor upset about not getting calls back from her secret beau? Find out

Dhadak fame Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared on the second episode of Social Media Star With Janice Season 3. During the chat show, Janhvi candidly spoke about a vivid range of topics that included remembering sweet memories of her mother, discussion on Gen Z's in Bollywood among others. However, at one point, Janhvi happened to have taunted an anonymous person for not calling her back. Did the star-kid finally reveal that she’s dating?

It so happened that the host of the show suddenly got a call from someone and Janhvi quickly said, “at least someone is getting calls”. Kusha Kapila, who accompanied the actor during the show, quickly chimed in to ask if that was Janhvi’s ‘public call out for boyfriend’. Host Janice went on to dig deeper on the subject and at that moment, the Roohi star said that her previous statement is a ‘taunt’ and “the person who needs to understand will understand it”.

Both Kusha and Janice were left excited but the duo also took a sly dig at the anonymous person, who’d refused to ‘call back Janhvi’. In the meantime, the actor blushed but deflected from revealing the name of the person. Kusha Kapila hailed this little chatter as Janhvi’s official ‘declaration’ of having a secret beau. However, when Kusha further prompted Janhvi to explain the situation, she said, “I think there are two types of people in the world. Some people play on the frontfoot, some people play on the backfoot and some idiots don’t know if they want to play on the front or back and they miss the ball. I play on the front foot”.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the horror comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Currently, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Apart from this, she also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

