Janhvi Kapoor is vacationing in hills & it's all about clouds, rainbows & good looks

Published on Oct 19, 2021 06:23 PM IST  |  2.4K
   
Janhvi Kapoor is vacationing in hills & it's all about clouds, rainbows & good looks
Janhvi Kapoor is vacationing in hills & it's all about clouds, rainbows & good looks
Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the actresses who likes to keep her fans updated. Be it her fashion statements, her workouts, her upcoming projects and even her vacation, each of the posts shared by the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress has been a rage among her massive fan following. Amid this, Janhvi’s recent Instagram post went on to grab a lot of attention as she shared a glimpse of her recent getaway to the hills with her girl gang.

Advertisement

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All