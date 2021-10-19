Janhvi Kapoor is vacationing in hills & it's all about clouds, rainbows & good looks

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the actresses who likes to keep her fans updated. Be it her fashion statements, her workouts, her upcoming projects and even her vacation, each of the posts shared by the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress has been a rage among her massive fan following. Amid this, Janhvi’s recent Instagram post went on to grab a lot of attention as she shared a glimpse of her recent getaway to the hills with her girl gang.