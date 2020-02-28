Janhvi Kapoor, Varun, Ayushmann break into gig as they shout ‘Jor Se Bolo Happy Birthday’ at Shashank’s party

Varun Dhawan, Janvhi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others celebrated Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan’s birthday. Watch Video!

Last night, in order to ring in Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan’s birthday, Janhvi Kapoor, , , Natasha Dala, and a host of other B-town celebs were papped at Khaitan’s house. Thanks to Karan Johar and his love for social media, the director posted a video from the birthday celebrations wherein we can see Shashank cutting his delicious cake while Varun, Janhvi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khuaran, Tahira Kashyap and others break into a birthday song.

In the video, we can see Ayushmann, Janhvi, Arjun, Varun and others singing ‘jor se bolo, Happy Birthday’ after the regular happy birthday song and alongside the video, Karan wrote, “Happy birthday @shashankkhaitan…” While Varun was accompanied by ladylove Natasha Dala, the Street Dancer actor looked uber cool in a funky printed shirt teamed with grey jeans and black shoes. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor looks stylish in a black cami top with blue ripped jeans and sneakers.Post the celebrations, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to post a photo with Shashank from the party to wish him on his birthday as she wrote, "HBD...Love You...."

While Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Varun Dhawan will be working with Shashank in Mr. Lele co-starring Janhvi and Bhumi Pednekar. As for Karan Johar, after Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, the filmmaker will be directing period drama- Takht featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Kapoor.

Check out Shashank Khaitan's birthday video here:

