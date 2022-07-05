Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan to do ‘Bawaal’ in Poland as they wrap the Amsterdam schedule in style; PIC

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are the new onscreen jodi and fans are looking forward to seeing them together. Interestingly, Janhvi and Varun will be sharing the screen for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial Bawaal. The duo is having a lot of fun shooting together and are often giving a glimpse of their on set fun on social media. And now, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is once again making the headlines as she has announced the wrap of the Amsterdam schedule of Bawaal.

Taking to her Instagram account, Janhvi shared a pic with Varun wherein they were seen twinning in white. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor was seen wearing a white stylish shirt with off-white trousers while Janhvi wore a similar white coloured crop top. In the caption, Janhvi revealed that while they have wrapped the Amsterdam schedule, the team will now be heading to Poland for the next schedule. “Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam. Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland mein ab hoga Bawaal”.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently basking in the success of his recent release JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Besides, he will also be seen trying his hands on the horror comedy genre with Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Talking about Janhvi, the actress is gearing up for the release of GoodLuck Jerry which will be premiering on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. She will also be seen reuniting with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for Mr and Mrs Mahi. They were earlier seen together in Hardik Mehta’s 2021 release Roohi.

Also Read: Bawaal in Paris: Janhvi Kapoor shares fun PICS with Varun Dhawan as they shoot for their film