Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan gaze intently at the monitor screen in UNSEEN PIC from Bawaal sets

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be soon seen sharing screen space in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. The duo has been creating quite the buzz since the announcement of the film. In the last few weeks, both Janhvi and Varun shared several glimpses from their shoot on their respective social media spaces. Recently, they even wrapped up shooting for the movie. And now, the film’s cinematographer took to his Instagram space and posted several unseen photos and behind-the-scenes action from the film’s sets. Among many pictures, is a photo featuring Janhvi and Varun. Check it out.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on Bawaal sets

A few hours ago, DOP Mitesh Mirchandani took to his social media space and shared a slew of pictures from the sets of the film Bawaal. He also penned a long note thanking director Nitesh Tiwari and other members of the crew for the experience. Among other pictures, he also shared a photo of Janhvi and Varun. In this black and white picture, the lead actors look quite serious, as they gazed intently at the monitor screen on the sets. Both Janhvi and Varun can be seen in their costumes. Director Nitesh Tiwari is also seen with them.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, apart from Bawaal, both Janhvi and Varun have an interesting lineup of films. Janhvi was recently seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry. She has now started prepping for Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will feature with Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi also has Mili in her kitty.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was seen in the recently-released film JugJugg Jeeyo. He shared screen space with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the movie. He now has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. He was also supposed to start filming for Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis, which is a biopic on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, in 2022. But the film has been put on hold for the moment.

