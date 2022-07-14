Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan’s ‘art vs commerce’ debate at 2 AM in Poland will leave you in splits; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are soon going to share screen space in Bawaal. The stars are currently shooting for the film in Poland and are making sure to keep their fans entertained with their pictures and videos. The actors were in Amsterdam before heading to Poland and painted the town red with their fun and energy and are spreading the same energy in Poland now. Today, Varun took to his Instagram handle to share an entertaining video of him and Janhvi making fun of each other and we bet their camaraderie will get you excited for the film.

In the video, we can see Varun Dhawan dressed in a black tee and a gold chain. He pans the camera towards Janhvi Kapoor, who can be seen seated on a chair, wearing a black jacket over her attire. She seems to be ordering food and Varun is trying to pull her leg. The video begins with the ABCD 2 actor telling her that she is very arty, to which the actress asks him to stop saying this. Varun then tells her that he likes the way she orders food. Janhvi then starts doing the Naach Punjabban hook step and tells Varun ‘this is what you want me to do’. Sharing this video, Varun wrote, “Art vs commerce the never ending debate with jaandhvi @janhvikapoor.we are sleep deprived shooting in Poland at 2 am #bawaal also she is obsessed with naach punjabaan as u can see. She got a tennis elbow because she does the step so much.”

Check out the video:

Talking about Bawaal, the movie marks the reunion of Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari after their National Award Winning collaboration with Chhichhore. It's also a first-time pairing of Varun and Janhvi. "It's a special script for all the stakeholders. The shoot so far has gone off very well, with Nitesh Tiwari and team capturing the visual basis essence of the premise. He has shot the entire film at real locations so far - be it in India or abroad, sticking to the need of the story, and Sajid, as a producer, has gone all out to get all the formalities of shoot sorted," a source close to the development said about the movie’s shoot.

