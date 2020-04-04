Janhvi Kapoor video calling her trainer to REVEAL she has got ‘chubby’ amid quarantine is totally relatable

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, and next, she will be seen in Kargil Girl, Dostana 2 and Takht

Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast and despite her busy shooting schedule, this 22-year-old actress always used to make sure to hit the gym. Now given the current Coronavirus crisis, when the entire nation is under a lockdown, and PM Narendra Modi has urged everyone to stay indoors, Janhvi Kapoor, too, amongst all of us, is staying home. Since is back from USA, the sisters are spending their quarantine period painting and binging on midnight food. Also, a few days back, Janhvi posted a photo on Instagram wherein she was seen cuddling Khushi as Janhvi was seen sitting on Khushi's lap.

Now since all gyms across the nation are shut, Janhvi Kapoor, obviously, cannot stick to her gym regime, and while most of the actors have turned their house into gym, Janhvi Kapoor, looks like, hasn’t been working out and we say this because yesterday, this Dhadak actress got on a video call with her trainer, Namrata Purohit, and that is when Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she feels she has become chubby. Thanks to social media, Namrata shared a photo of her video call with Janhvi wherein the actress was seen signaling to her cheek and telling her trainer that she has become chubby. Alongside the photo, Namrata wrote, “I love this person! She’s trying to say she’s got chubby! I think she’s just super cute! However we shall workout tomorrow..”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, and next, she will be seen in Kargil Girl, Dostana 2 and Takht. Also, Janhvi Kapoor, who is staying home amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, shared how the lockdown period has made her realise the importance of the little things in life. Taking to social media, Janhvi penned a long post sharing what she has learnt during this time and the actress revealed that from learning the value of food to understanding the importance of her father's love and realising how badly she misses her mother, self-isolation has taught her a lot of life lessons.

Credits :Instagram

