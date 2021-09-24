Janhvi Kapoor to Vidya Balan, 5 spine chilling ghostly appearances of the actors

Currently, the horror genre in Bollywood is going through one of its most creatively robust periods. In the recent past, we have seen innovative movies like Tumbbad, Stree and Roohi reviving the supernatural genre of the Hindi film fraternity. All horror movies have one thing in common i.e the ability to tap into one’s deepest fears. However, Bollywood filmmakers have often tried to leave their mark by developing eerie onscreen characters that can send chills down one’s spine. Be it a funhouse fright or actual blood-spatter, unique looks of ghosts and witches is something that remains with the audiences forever. Speaking of which, here we have curated a list of five Bollywood actors who ditched the glam factor by making ghostly appearances in films that can surely give you goosebumps.

Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi

Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the comedy-horror Roohi is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The plot of the story revolves around the life of a ghost bride aka Janhvi Kapoor who can only find salvation if she marries a man. Her look in the movie is surely terrifying with the dark patches under her eyes and the scary hairstyle.

Amitabh Bachchan in Bhootnath

Bhootnath is another comedy horror flick that was released back in the year 2008. Although the movie takes one on a roller coaster ride of laughter, however, Amitabh Bachchan’s eerie get up in the movie is just unmissable. Take a look at it below:

Karan Kundrra in 1921

Directed by Vikarm Bhatt, 1921 features Karan Kundrra and Zareen Khan in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a pianist who is haunted by an evil spirit. In order to free himself from the curse, he takes help from a psychic. In the movie, there comes a scene when viewers see Karan in a ghostly avatar with black eyes and pale skin. The visual is absolutely frightening, check it out here:

Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Vidya Balan’s Manjulika avatar is something that has left a massive imprint on the Indian audiences. Although, the movie has ample comic scenes, when Vidya Balan transforms herself completely into Manjulika, the visual is both frightening and nerve-wrecking.

Bipasha Basu in Alone

Starring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, Alone is another film, which sees the gorgeous Bipasha turning into a dangerous ghost. Her devilish look in the film is something that can make one shiver to their core. See the photo here.

