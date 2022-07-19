Janhvi Kapoor Vs Arjun Kapoor: GoodLuck Jerry & Ek Villain Returns to clash on same day; Who'll fare well?

Janhvi Kapoor's GoodLuck Jerry and Arjun Kapoor's Ek Villain Returns is currently one of the highly-anticipated movies of the year. It is scheduled to release on the same day i.e., July 29th, 2022, while the Dhadak actress' film is scheduled to premiere on Disney+Hotstar, the 2 States star's action-thriller movie will hit the silver screens. This is the first time Janhvi and Arjun's films will clash on the same day. GoodLuck Jerry is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila (2018) which starred Nayanthara and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. Ek Villain Returns serves as a spiritual successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

In GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi plays Jaya "Jerry" Kumari, an immigrant from Bihar who becomes a drug dealer in Punjab to foot the medical bills for her mother who is diagnosed with stage 2 cancer. The film also features Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. It is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai and Mahaveer Jain.

Arjun's Ek Villain Returns stars Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in the lead role. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. The film is written and directed by Mohit Suri. The Kapoor brother-sister duo are currently leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun and Janhvi have exciting projects in the pipeline which include The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar for the first time. Besides, he will also be working with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey. Janhvi, on the other hand, will be seen next in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Next, she will be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi and Mili.

