Janhvi Kapoor walks out of gym in white co-ord set; Varun Dhawan obliges fans with selfies at airport; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor washed away the midweek blues like a pro as she hit the gym on Tuesday. The young actress was spotted by the paparazzi as she walked out of her gym in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. She looked absolutely fresh as she donned a white co-ord set after her work-out session. She was seen donning a white bralette top with a pair of matching shorts. She also donned an oversized white shirt on top. She wore her hair down and had no makeup on. She carried a sipper with her and completed her look with a pair of brown slippers. Janhvi acknowledged the paps and smiled at the cameras as they clicked her from a distance.

Varun Dhawan was also photographed at the airport tonight as he returned to Mumbai after promoting JugJugg Jeeyo. The actor rocked the denim-on-denim look as she wore a white tee-shirt, a pair of denim pants and a matching blue denim jacket on top. The actor also obliged fans with selfies and autographs at the airport. He continued walking as the shutterbugs clicked him from a distance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Janhvi and Varun will have an interesting lineup of films. Varun will soon be seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The Raj A Mehta directorial is all set to hit theatres on the 24th of June. Apart from this, Varun also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, and Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will also be sharing screen space with Janhvi in Nitesh Tiwary’s Bawaal.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, has Siddharth Sen’s Goodluck Jerry in the pipeline. She also has Mili, which will mark her first collaboration with father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film. She also has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

