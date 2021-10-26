Janhvi Kapoor wants to be where the light is and we can't disagree after looking at her serene PICS

Published on Oct 26, 2021 03:54 PM IST
   
Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been in the headlines lately owing to her trip to the hills for a film shoot. The Roohi star has been making the most of her time in the hills and while doing so, she's treating fans with breathtaking glimpses of the scenery. On Tuesday, once again, Janhvi gave fans a closer glimpse of her walk in the woods to climb atop a hill and left everyone in awe of the clicks. Not just this, she also expressed her wish to stay on amid the sunlight. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared a set of new photos in which she is seen enjoying the serene view of the sunrise while sitting atop a hill. Surrounded by greenery, Janhvi is seen admiring the view and enjoying with her girlfriends. She is seen clad in a tank top with neon orange tights and her hair is left open. The gorgeous star also shared beautiful clicks of the valley and sunrise as she wished to stay on amid the hills. Sharing the photos, Janhvi wrote, "keep me where the light is."

Recently, Janhvi was spotted leaving for Dehradun for her film shoot from Mumbai airport. The actress kept it classy in a pantsuit as she left town for work. 

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Janhvi confirmed being a part of Helen remake. The actress revealed that she has kicked off shooting of the film and is having a great time on the sets. Besides this, Janhvi will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film has been directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also is a part of Dostana 2. However, for now, the film has been delayed.

