Janhvi Kapoor wants to recreate Sridevi’s Chandni & Mr India songs; Says ‘She was so expressive with her body’

Janhvi Kapoor, who is often considered to be a replica of her mother Sridevi, is in awe of her mommy’s dancing skills and wants to recreate some of her iconic numbers on the silver screen.

might not be with us anymore but the cine buffs do miss her presence on the silver screen. In fact, ever since her daughter Janhvi Kapoor has made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, the young starlet is often compared to her mother. After all, Janhvi’s onscreen presence and panache do remind us of the legendary actress. In fact, the diva is often compared to her mother, however, she feels that she can’t match up to her mother’s charisma. Interestingly, during her recent interview with Filmfare, Janhvi spoke about her mother at length and revealed that If given a chance she would love to recreate some of Sridevi’s iconic numbers on the big screen someday.

The Dhadak actress was all praises for her mother’s dancing skills and also revealed that she wants to create the songs from Sridevi’s 1989 release Chandni and her popular number ‘Kaate Nahi Kat Te’ from 1987 release Mr India with Anil Kapoor. Janhvi explained that Sridevi did a fabulous job in the songs and her latka-jhatkas were on point as caught the rhythm of the track perfectly. “It wasn't a dance number, but she was so expressive with her body, there was no dance movement as such, but she still caught the beat and the rhythm and those latka's and jhatka's were all so perfect. Hawa Hawai from the same film was such a fun song. Apparently, the part where she's having a ball of a time with the fruits and topi was absolutely done improv,” the 23 year old actress was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Janhvi also revealed Sridevi’s mantra for dance and told that her mother believed in enjoying the dance rather than focusing on the steps. She said, “Mom always thought that in dance it's not all about the steps, they are the last thing that you need to be thinking about. The most important thing, that she said one must do while dancing is to enjoy it thoroughly and have fun.”

She also recalled one of the incidents where Sridevi was rehearsing for one of her performances at their home. Janhvi revealed that while the English Vinglish actress was rehearsing after a long time, she was just marking the steps instead of rehearsing. “When I saw her on stage, I was surprised to see her performing so beautifully. This was nothing that I saw at home. She'd blown everyone away with that performance,” Janhvi added.

Well, it will certainly be amazing to watch Janhvi stepping into her mother’s shoes for recreating her songs. As of now, the young diva has big projects in her kitty which include Roohi Afza, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2 and Takht.

