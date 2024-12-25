Janhvi Kapoor was 'slightly plumpish' in childhood but conscious about her weight gain, reveals dad Boney Kapoor; 'Right from that age...'

Boney Kapoor has never shied away from discussing his weight loss struggles and surprised fans by sporting a lean look. Recently, the filmmaker opened up about his daughter Janhvi Kapoor's early struggles with body image and her awareness of weight gain from a young age, mentioning how she was conscious of her weight since childhood.

In an interview with News 18 Showsha, Boney Kapoor revealed that Janhvi was slightly plumpish as a child but was conscious about maintaining her weight even at a tender age.

Janhvi also, in fact, used to be slightly plump in her childhood days. Right from that age, as a kid, she became conscious that she should not be putting on weight," Boney shared.

This revelation came during a conversation where Boney also discussed his fitness journey and his children's support. He noted that his other daughter, Anshula Kapoor, had also undergone a significant transformation. "Anshula used to be heavy. Even she has lost weight," he said, emphasizing the family's focus on health and fitness.

Boney Kapoor, who recently lost 14 kgs and underwent a hair transplant, credited his children for motivating him to begin on a fitness. He refracted on his appearance in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where he played Ranbir Kapoor's father; Boney said he felt the need to look sharper and healthier.

"After Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, when I saw myself on the monitor, I felt I should. And my kids also wanted me to look sharper, leaner, better, and, of course, healthwise also I needed to," he shared.

At 69, the filmmaker feels his transformation is a step toward better health and appearance. He expressed gratitude for the encouragement from his children, including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor. "All four, in some way or the other, used to convey it to me," he added.

While Boney's daughters have often spoken in the media about fitness and their admiration for his transformation, he noted that his son Arjun Kapoor is less expressive. Kapoor explained that when he posts something on Instagram, he is likelier to get comments from his daughters, while his son Arjun is not demonstrative. However, as a father, he knows hisson also appreciated him.

