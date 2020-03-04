Janhvi Kapoor was stopped at the airport as she headed to Chennai for Sridevi's prayer meet; Here's Why

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in traditional attire at the airport as she was heading off to Chennai for Sridevi's prayer meet. She was asked about her id before entering the airport gate.

Janhvi Kapoor had been the talk of the town much before she stepped her foot in Bollywood. The actress made her debut in the year 2018 with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. With just one film old, the actress has garnered a lot of fame and popularity. From her airport looks to her gym looks, the actress has made her fans go gaga over her amazing fashion sense. She is already an inspiration to many and many look upto her as an idol.

Recently, Janhvi was spotted in traditional attire at the airport as she was heading off to Chennai for 's prayer meet. She paired a pink pajama with a green kurta and carried a blue dupatta to go with it, while she also had a trendy bag with her. Today, we came across a video where Janhvi was asked about her id before entering the airport gate. The actress had forgotten her id and instead showed her id from her phone. After checking her id she was allowed to go inside. The actress who looked a little worried was still smiling when the paps called her to pose for them.

Meanwhile, in one of her recent interviews, Janhvi got talking about Sridevi as an actress and added how she was never considered a conventional heroine while she spoke about female protagonists in films. On the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for multiple films, including the likes of Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya, Gunjan Saxena biopic with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor and Mr. Lele with .

