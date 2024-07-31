Janhvi Kapoor was taken care of by Shikhar Pahariya’s mom when actress was down with food poisoning? Here's what we know

Janhvi Kapoor was hospitalized a couple of days ago as she suffered from severe food poisoning. After staying undersedation for hours, the actress was discharged. At that time, her father Boney Kapoor was traveling.

This is when her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s mother took care of the actress and stayed by her bedside at night. Read on!

Did you know Shikhar Pahariya’s mother took care of Janhvi Kapoor at the hospital?

Earlier this month, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Janhvi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after she complained of having discomfort in her stomach. Upon being examined, the doctors concluded that it was a case of severe food poisoning. At this time, the actress wanted her family to be by her side.

But since her father, actor-producer Boney Kapoor was out of the country, rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s mother took care of her like her mom. A source told the Bombay Times, “Shikhar’s mother, Smruti Shinde was at Janhvi’s bedside in the hospital through the night. She also kept vigil over the young actress through the next day,” the informant stated.

Janhvi Kapoor suffered from food poisoning

Just when Janhvi Kapoor was busy with the promotion of her upcoming movie, Ulajh, she fell ill and was rushed to a Mumbai hospital. A couple of days before being admitted, she also attended the grand three-day wedding soiree of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Janhvi and Shikhar were also spotted together at various events.

But thankfully, she was released on July 20. Confirming the update, her father Boney Kapoor told Zoom, “She was discharged this morning. She is much better now.”

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor started the year with the romantic sports drama film, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Soon after, she kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming spy thriller film, Ulajh.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Vineet Jain, the movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in key roles. Ulajh is scheduled to be released on August 2, 2024.

