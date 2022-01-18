Janhvi Kapoor will find a way straight to your heart as she sizzles in a yellow bikini; PIC

Janhvi Kapoor always manages to leave her fans stunned and craving for more of her beautiful pictures every time. Janhvi is quite active on social media and often makes it a point to share all the latest updates with her fans and followers. Today yet again the Roohi actress has made all her fans skip a heartbeat with her latest bikini pictures. Janhvi shared pictures of her soaked in the water looking sexy in a yellow floral bikini.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a couple of her pictures. In the first picture, the actress can be seen in the water with only her head out. She is wearing a yellow halter neck bikini that is attached with strings. Also red and green flowers are made on it. The Dostana 2 actress is staring right into the camera with an intense look. In the next picture, she can be seen looking upwards with her head soaking in the water too as she closes her eyes and seems to be relaxing. We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her and would want to take a vacation right away. Sharing these pictures, Janhvi wrote, “arcadia - findin my way back to ya.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor had recently hit headlines after she revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 with her sister Khushi Kapoor. Also, her recent photos of her getaway with her best friends are taking over the internet. She had shared several photos of pampering herself post-COVID recovery. While Janhvi and Khushi were in quarantine, the sisters spent time with their pet Panda. They even shared cute photos with Panda on their pet's social media handle.

On the work front, Janhvi’s upcoming films are Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

