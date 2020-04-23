Janhvi Kapoor will make your heart go 'Dhadak' with her flawless sun kissed selfie; See PHOTO

Janhvi Kapoor shared a stunning selfie on social media and she has our attention for all the right reasons. Check out the photo right here.

We are all craving some sunlight and the open blue skies, given how we are all supposed to stay home amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. None the less, we are all staying in the comfort of our homes and so, it is best to enjoy, however, and whatever we can. As it turns out, Janhvi Kapoor got herself some dose of the sunshine vitamin and she shared a sun-kissed photo on her social media and it totally has our heart for it looks beautiful.

Janhvi shared a selfie on social media and while she opted for a basic outfit, her skin looks as flawless as ever and it is clear how she is smiling through her eyes. Janhvi also made use of the sun GIF in order to depict the sunshine that she has been enjoying and while we all agree it is hot, sunkissed photos are always a treat, aren't they? She has no makeup on and her hair is tied into a messy bun while she is posing for the selfie of the day! Looks like it is a post workout click and we are loving it.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photo right here:

Meanwhile, Janvhi had a couple of releases coming soon, however, everything has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The entire entertainment industry has come to a halt, of sorts, with no clarity on when things will go back to normal after all. While films that were due for a release this month have already been postponed, films slated for a release in the time to come, are also likely to witness a delay.

Credits :Instagram

