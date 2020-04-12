Janhvi Kapoor wins the internet as she performs to Aishwarya Rai's song Salaam amidst lockdown; Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor shares a throwback video of her dancing to Aishwarya Rai's song Salaam from Umrao Jaan as she misses her dance classes during social-distancing.

Janhvi Kapoor is making the most of her time during quarantine as she is catching up with her old hobbies. We've seen the actress making some beautiful paintings on the canvas, doing funny makeup on her sister Khushi's face, going all fun and goofy and lots more. As Janhvi is social distancing along with her family, the actress has not been able to attend her dance classes. Fans would know that Janhvi is an incredible dancer and besides the gym, her second go-to place would definitely be her dance classes.

As the Janhvi Kapoor misses her dance sessions with her trainer, the Dhadak actress shares a throwback video of herself dancing to 's song Salaam from the film Umrao Jaan and wins the internet. The 23-year-old took to her Instagram handle a while ago and posted her video showing off her dancing skills. Dresses in an onion pink palazzo and kurta, Janhvi is acing the expressions and gestures like a pro and doing full justice to the song!

Check out Janhvi's video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting line up of films ahead. The actress will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena's biopic, RoohiAfzana, Mr. Lele, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, and of course, 's multi-starrer Takht. However, the shooting for all movies and television shows are put on hold in view of increasing Coronavirus cases in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days beginning from March 25. The lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended up to April 30 and no shootings are to resume until further notice.

