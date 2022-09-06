Janhvi Kapoor wishes Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl co-star Pankaj Tripathi on his birthday; See post

Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and starred Ishaan Khatter. The Ghost Stories actress has paved a way into the hearts of her fans and has created a mark for herself in the industry. Janhvi has been currently basking in the success of her recently released film, GoodLuck Jerry, which premiered digitally.

Janhvi was appreciated for her work, right from Dhadak, but Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was a film that gave her more credibility. Pankaj Tripathi, who is a gifted performer, supported Janhvi in the movie and pushed her creatively, to give one of her best performances. As Pankaj Tripathi celebrated his 46th birthday yesterday, Janhvi took to Instagram to wish her Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl co-star a happy birthday. She shared a still from the movie as she wished the actor on her Instagram story. Her story was captioned, "Happy Birthday Pankaj Sir", and it was very heart-warming. Pankaj Tripathi has been part of many iconic films and shows like Gangs Of Wasseypur series, Mirzapur, Sacred Games, 83, Criminal Justice, Stree, Newton and many more. The actor continues to churn lovable characters and meaningful movies and is working on quite a few upcoming projects as we speak.

Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post:

Currently enjoying the success of GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi is also happy about completing Bawaal shooting schedule. Recently, she and Varun Dhawan shared several photos from their international shoot schedule for Bawaal and called it a wrap. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Janhvi also has Mili with producer-dad Boney Kapoor. They are contemplating about the medium of release and a decision will be taken in due course. Lastly, she will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao. This drama film has a cricket backdrop. As about Pankaj Tripathi, he is receiving praises for season 3 of Criminal Justice and will be seen in Mirzapur Season 3, too.

