Janhvi Kapoor wishes ‘happiness & success’ to Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny; See birthday post

On Wednesday, September 29, actor Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media profile to share a sweet birthday wish for Uri actor Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal. It appears that Janhvi shares an amicable bond with the latter and as he turned a year older, the Dhadak star wished him ample ‘happiness and success’. Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi shared a dashing picture of Sunny, wherein, he looks dapper donning a quirky t-shirt matched with white pants.

Statement glasses and rugged bearded avatar completed the look of the budding star. While sharing the photo, Janhvi stated, “Happy birthday @sunsunnykhez. May this year be full of happiness and success for you.” For the unversed, Sunny will soon feature alongside Angrezi Medium fame Radhika Madan in upcoming romantic drama, Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love. Helmed by Kunal Deshmukh, the movie also stars Diana Penty and Mohit Rana in pivotal roles.

Take a look at the birthday post here:

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her elegance and poise, was also seen raising the temperature in the stunning hues of blue on her social media platform. She shared a slew of pictures donning a sleeveless body-hugging crop top paired with a long skin-tight skirt. Blue glitzy eye makeup and blushed cheeks rounded off the look of the star. Check it out below:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the horror comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Currently, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Apart from this, she also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal as she shares a glimpse of her glam traditional avatar