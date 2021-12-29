Janhvi Kapoor wishes her 'grounding force' Anshula Kapoor a happy birthday: Blessed to call you my sister.

Janhvi Kapoor shares a strong bond with all her siblings and the actress makes sure to shower love on them every time she gets a chance. On Wednesday, Janhvi did just that for cousin sister Anshula Kapoor. The actress shared some fond memories on her Instagram Story and penned a sweet note for Anshula.

Janhvi wrote, "Our grounding force, our anchor, voice of reason and strength and our home. You make the res of us feel so loved no matter what and I'm blessed to call you my sister. Love you loads (heart emoji)."

She added, "Happy Birthday!! I hope you have more and more reason to keep smiling brighter every day. You deserve the best." Take a look at Janhvi's birthday post for Anshula below:

Anshula's brother and actor Arjun Kapoor also wished his sister post 12. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a fun video featuring them dancing to Badshah's Jugnu. Arjun wrote, "Remain kind, be the best version of yourself everyday, Stay happy, always smile & remember Mom & I got your back no matter what... Happy Birthday @anshulakapoor May you get all that you want & deserve this year love you." Dad Boney Kapoor also took to his new official Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture to wish Anshula on her birthday

Check out Arjun's wish for Anshula below:

