Janhvi Kapoor wishes Malaal actress & gym buddy Sharmin Segal on her birthday with an adorable throwback photo

Janhvi Kapoor and Sharmin Segal are great friends and often are seen hanging out with each other at the gym. On Sharmin’s birthday, Janhvi took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo with the Malaal star. Check it out.

Birthdays are always a special occasion and when a wish comes from a best friend like Janhvi Kapoor, it indeed becomes amazing. Speaking of this, a day back, Janhvi wished her close friend, Sharmin Segal on social media in a special way. Being fitness lovers, often Janhvi is seen heading to Pilates class and several times, her buddy Sharmin also joins her. The two ladies are often papped together on their way out from the Pilates class. Hence, Janhvi and Sharmin share a great bond.

On the birthday of the Malaal star, Janhvi took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of the two. In the photo, Janhvi can be seen clad in a black leather jacket with matching jeans while Sharmin can be seen embracing her best friend. The Dostana 2 star can be seen posing with the Malaal actress for a cute photo. Janhvi shared the photo and wished her gym buddy on social media. She even expressed her love with the help of a cute teddy bear gif.

Janhvi captioned it as, “Happy birthday @sharminsegal love u forever.” Seeing the adorable photo of the two ladies, one can’t help but notice the bond of friendship the two actresses share. Sharmin was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Malaal with Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan. The love story was liked by the audience and Sharmin's debut performance too was lauded. The gorgeous actress worked with director Mangesh Hadawale in Malaal. Often while heading out for lunch dates in the city, Janhvi and Sharmin are snapped. The two divas always manage to make heads turn with their style. Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently practicing social distancing at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra. Often, Janhvi shares photos of chilling at home with sister and dad Boney Kapoor. On Sunday, Janhvi, Khushi and Boney joined the nation in lauding and clapping for the medical staff across the country who are battling the COVID 19 and saving lives.

Check out Janhvi’s wish for Sharmin:

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. In the film, Janhvi will be seen playing an IAF pilot who flies into the combat zone during the Kargil War of 1999 between India and Pakistan. The film is slated to release on April 24, 2020. It is directed by Sharan Sharma and for the same, Janhvi also learnt flying at a club in Indore. Apart from this, Janhvi also has ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Janhvi will also join Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in completing the shoot for Dostana 2 after the COVID 19 lockdown ends.

