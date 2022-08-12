Janhvi Kapoor wishes Sara Ali Khan on her birthday with PIC from Kedarnath trip: It's always a riot with you

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are the new besties in B-town. In 2018, Sara made her acting debut with Kedarnath while Janhvi did Dhadak. The duo has become close friends over the years. They often travel together, go to the gym together, and recently, even appeared together on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7. During the episode, they revealed that they were neighbours in Goa initially and their impromptu chat ended up being an all-nighter and that they talked about their time in Goa, bonding over work, family and other interests.

Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday today and Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle to wish her. Taking to her Instagram story, the Ghost Stories actress shared a photo from her Kedarnath trip with the Love Aaj Kal star and wrote: "HBD @saraalikhan95. I hope the sun and moon always shine the brightest on you and for you. Hope this year is filled with a thousand crazy travel memories but even more adventures on films and with characters that you truly love. It's always a riot with you even when my face is frozen and blue under a monkey cap. Love you.” Actor Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram Stories to wish Sara Ali Khan on her birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday Sara, wishing you love and light always.”

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's wish for Sara Ali Khan:

Meanwhile, earlier Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Janhvi and Sara will be a part of a quirky dance number in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and will also be joined by Ananya Panday. "The details have been kept under wraps, but the cameo of the trio is confirmed in Rocky Aru Rani Ki Prem Kahani," revealed a source.

On the work front, Janhvi will star in Bawaal, Mili, and Mr & Mrs Mahi. Sara, on the other hand, will be seen in Laxman Utekar's film alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor has the cutest wish for Sara Ali Khan on her birthday, shares throwback pic with Saif Ali Khan