Janhvi Kapoor wishes Siddhant Chaturvedi a 'year filled with happiness and success' on his birthday

Siddhant Chaturvedi turned 29 on Friday and both celebrities and fans poured birthday wishes for him. From Ananya Panday to Katrina Kaif, actors bombarded the Gehraiyaan star with best wishes on his special day. Joining them, actress Janhvi Kapoor also penned a beautiful birthday wish for him. She took to her social media handle and wrote, “Happy birthday. I hope you have an amazing day and a year filled with happiness, love and success. Keep shinning.”

Siddhant too thanked his fans and celebs for pouring in love on his big day. He penned a beautiful note which read, “Thank you for the wishes but…Walk with me, for I often forget where it all started…Kahan se chala tha, ab mudna nahi hai itni door aake…Walk along, kyunki mujhe lagte behtar doosare ke raaste. Aur Apne sapnon lagte mujhe saste. Aksar main khud se karta apni hi baatein. Aaj tum bhi suno naa…Chaloge saath Mere kya? thodi door aur…Agar ghar aane ki zidd karun toh. Meri na sunna, ignore, push me more…Kyunki jab chala tha tab ek manzil thi. Ab bhi wahi faasla hai apne beech, Have I come far enough? A little but not really…Meri Maa mujhse aksar kehti. Ki Aage waalon ki taaliyan se hi toh. Mere Peeche waalon ke jeet hogi…Main jeeta toh akela, Main haara toh..it’s anyway lonely…But walk along with me…Thodi door aur? if you’re free…”

Take a look:

On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He also has the horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Whereas Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mr & Mrs. Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao, Good Luck Jerry, and Mili.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday are the epitome of beauty in white ethnics as they get clicked at airport; PICS