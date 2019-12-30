Janhvi Kapoor wishes sister Anshula on her birthday; says 'you deserve the world's happiness'

The Dhadak star further writes that she is very proud of what sister Anshula Kapoor has done in the year and will be doing in the future.

The Bollywood actress and Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Hero star Janhvi Kapoor shared a sweet picture of herself with sister Anshula Kapoor on her birthday. The stunning diva Janhvi Kapoor who made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak. The gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor who is often papped after her gym sessions, wrote in her Instagram post that her sister Anshula Kapoor makes her and everyone feel safe and loved. The Dhadak star further writes that she is very proud of her sister Anshula, and everything she does and will be doing in the future.

The Bollywood diva, also wrote that her sister Anshula Kapoor deserves the world's happiness. Previously, there was a video floating on social media, where Anshula Kapoor is seen cutting her birthday cake. , Janhvi and Boney Kapoor are present during the cake cutting. In a candid moment, the beautiful actress Janhvi Kapoor said that she will go to Tirupati temple for her sister Anshula. The video of Anshula Kapoor cutting her birthday cake in presence of her family is winning the internet. The Bollywood stunner, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in a couple of interesting projects coming up in the future.

The latest buzz is that Janhvi Kapoor has replaced Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani in starrer Mr Lele. The actress is winning hearts right from the time she marked her debut in Bollywood film. The fans and audience members are now looking forward to see the stunning actress in the much-awaited film Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Hero.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor replaces Kiara Advani in Varun Dhawan’s Mr. Lele; Deets Inside)

Credits :instagram

Read More