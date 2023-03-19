Janhvi Kapoor wishes to play glamorous, fun roles: ‘It would come naturally to me’

Janhvi Kapoor, the popular Bollywood actress has already made a place for herself in the film industry with some highly unconventional film choices, and some power-packed performances. Unlike most of her contemporaries, Janhvi prefers to play performance-oriented, out-of-the-box characters that pushed her out of her comfort zone. Contrary to her supremely glamorous social media appearances, the star kid-turned-actress is often seen in rooted, intense characters that have left her fans in surprise.

Recently, during her appearance at the India Today Conclave 2023, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her unconventional film choices and revealed her take on playing glamorous, arm candy leading lady in commercial films. Here's what she has to say...

Janhvi Kapoor is 'Dying' to play a quintessential heroine

When the host asked her if she drew this interest towards unconventional roles from her legendary mother Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor stated that growing up with her mother, and listening to her outlook on cinema has resulted in her inheriting some aspects of that. "I think a lot of it also has to do with the fact that I don't like being put in a box. As for myself, I like to challenge myself and I like to take a route that is less predictable, learn from it, and prove to myself that I can do it," stated Janhvi Kapoor.

"If anything feels like an easier route, it would come naturally to me. To do the glamorous roles where I can come and be in two-three comedy scenes and dance. I'm dying to do those kinds of roles because I think it is a lot of fun. And I think it's what gains a lot of popularity amongst the masses. But I feel, that's what everyone expected me to do. So I just felt the need to do the complete opposite," concluded the actress.

Janhvi's work front

The talented actress was last seen in Mili, the acclaimed survival drama which is an official remake of the popular Malayalam film, Helen. She has an exciting line-up including the sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi and the romantic comedy Bawaal. Janhvi Kapoor is also making her Telugu cinema debut with NTR 30, the upcoming Jr NTR starrer.

