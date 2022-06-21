Janhvi Kapoor is working out hard in the gym to keep her figure in check; Watch and get inspired

Janhvi Kapoor- the actress made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Dhadak and has been the talk of the town ever since. She went on to create a massive buzz with her acting skills. But apart from her acting chops, Jahnvi is one of the fittest and stunning actresses of the current generation. She never fails to make our heads turn with her fashion game. Janhvi often shares pictures and videos of her workout sessions to motivate her fans. We also often see the star kid hitting the gym to maintain her perfect figure and today was no different.

Janhvi’s fitness trainer Namrata Purohit shared a video of her Pilates session. The Dhadak actress could be seen diligently following her workout regime. She looked smart in a black sports bra and shorts. Her hair was pulled up in a messy bun. Along with the reel, Janhvi’s trainer encouragingly wrote, “work it!” Of course Janhvi’s fans found the golden video and made it go viral. They flooded the comment section with love for the gorgeous actress.

On the other hand, Pinkvilla recently reported that Janhvi and Boney Kapoor are all set to share screen space as actors for the very first time! The duo will be shooting for an ad tomorrow. The real-life father and daughter will be seen together sharing the same relationship in reel-life for the very first time. Our source reveals that the shoot for the same is all set to happen tomorrow, on the 21st of June, in the city of Mumbai. Needless to say, they are extremely excited about this special collaboration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan. The 25-year-old actress will be next seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after 'Roohi', for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.

