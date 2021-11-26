Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Milli, celebrates her first film with papa Boney Kapoor with truckloads of memories

On Friday, November 26, actor Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to officially confirm that she has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming movie, Milli. To note, this is the first time ever that the actor has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor. Talking about the same, Janhvi Kapoor while sharing a slew of memories from the sets of the film, also penned a length note for her father as a tribute to the amazing experience in this ‘special movie.’

In the post shared by her, Janhvi Kapoor chronicled a few stunning moments of the film in a slew of photos. From the first scene to spending quality time of discussion with her father, the photo shared by her covers it all. While making the announcement, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”

She continued, “That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating in my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa, thank you for this journey.”

Take a look at it here:

Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Janhvi also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

