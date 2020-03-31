Janhvi Kapoor writes things she has learnt in isolation, says 'Can still smell my mother in her dressing room'

Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to write a note on things that she has learnt after a week of self isolation and well, it is as emotional as it gets. Read it right now.

The entire world is in quarantine right now due to the Coronavirus lockdown, and while everyone has been taking this time to explore their creativity, it looks like some realizations and thoughts have in fact, come in handy during this period. Many have taken to social media to pen their thoughts and views down as they give this time to themselves, their families, and other things around them. And so, it looks like Janhvi Kapoor too has had her set of learnings and realizations.

The actress took to social media as she penned a heartfelt note on things she has learned after a week of self-isolation and well, she sure seems to have learned almost everything there could be. In her note, she did not just write how there are people who don't have enough and how the lifestyle turns luxuries into a necessity, but she also spoke about remembering her mother from the smell in the dressing room, see his father's love as he sits alone, and in fact, so many bigger and greater things in life. She shared a long note and captioned it as, "Also learnt that I like to write... p.s. wrote this 3 days ago since we started self-isolating a little before the lockdown and it had already been a week for me by then."

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's post right here:

Her post was sure received with a lot of love as everyone poured in comments including the likes of Ahuja, , Rhea Kapoor, and many others for that matter. So, what have you learned after your time spent in self-isolation? Drop your comments right here.

