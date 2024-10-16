Janhvi Kapoor's beauty secrets REVEALED; 5 homemade remedies by gorgeous actress for glowing skin

Janhvi Kapoor has become a household name in Bollywood in her career spanning over six years. Apart from picking meaty roles in her films, the actress spreads charm with her stunning face. The Ulajh star has radiant skin and she often flaunts it on her Instagram handle. The most prominent part of Janhvi's face is her beautiful deep eyes which remind us of her late mother, iconic actress Sridevi. If you wish to go through Janhvi's beauty secrets, here are some homemade remedies by the gorgeous actress for glowing skin.

Janhvi Kapoor believes in keeping her skin fresh and glowing. However, she chooses remedies that can be organized or prepared at home. We present you some of her do-it-yourself (DIY) tips to get glowing skin like hers. Let's dig deep.

5 homemade remedies by Janhvi Kapoor for smooth skin like butter

1. Take steam for three minutes

Janhvi Kapoor washes her face with cold water and then takes steam for three minutes to open her skin pores. In a video with Khush Magazine, Janhvi shared that the actress does this skincare routine when she doesn't want to wear make-up.

2. Use leftover fruits, honey, and yoghurt

The secret of Janhvi Kapoor's beauty is not an expensive cream but leftover fruits from her breakfast. Yes, we aren't joking. In an earlier interview with Vogue India, Janhvi revealed that the actress put those leftover fruits on her face for glowing skin. Her younger sister, Khushi also does the same DIY facial. They also apply honey and malai on their skin. “Whatever leftover we had from breakfast, we'd put on our face. I use honey, malai, whatever I have available," the Dhadak star said.

3. Scrub orange on the face to remove tanning

Janhvi Kapoor also includes orange in her skincare routine. Janhvi applies orange juice to his face by rubbing half-cut fruit on her face. This helps to remove tanning from her skin. The actress told the magazine that her mom Sridevi advised her to use yoghurt and honey for skin, however, Janhvi later improvised the regime and now adds mashed banana to the mixture.

4. Put ice or cold water on the face after gym sessions

Janhvi Kapoor, who is a fitness enthusiast, often visits the gym. Her workout sessions mostly include strength training and Pilates. After returning from the gym, Janhvi puts ice or cold water on her face to close down her skin pores. So, if you are a fitness freak, don't forget to indulge in this method to keep your skin hydrated.

5. Apply almond oil on the face

Janhvi also uses almond oil in her skincare routine. Her makeup artist Vardan Nayak once told Elle that the actress applies almond oil to her face. Rich in Vitamins A and E, this oil works on sun damage and uneven skin tone. Try this oil to get the glowing skin. She also uses almond oil for her eye mask. Janhvi applies the oil under her eyes as it soothes the area and reduces puffiness.

Nayak also revealed that Janhvi uses moisturizer to keep her skin hydrated. Your skin needs pampering. So why not?

So, what are you waiting for? If you want to flaunt smooth and glowing skin like Janhvi's, try these aforementioned DIY tips practised by the actress.

