Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya goes 'wow' by her film Devara's song Dheere Dheere with Jr NTR; calls it 'Maaasss'

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently starred in the thriller film Ulajh, is now gearing up for the release of Devara: Part 1. The movie marks her Telugu debut, and she will be sharing the screen with Jr NTR. The second song of Devara, titled Dheere Dheere in Hindi, was unveiled by the makers today, August 5, 2024. Janhvi’s ever-supportive boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, reacted to the new song as he was impressed by it.

Shikhar Pahariya took to Instagram Stories and shared his girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor’s post about her new song from Devara. He said, “Wow wow wow,” accompanied by heart-eye emojis, and called the track “Maaasss” to showcase his appreciation.

Janhvi also reshared Shikhar’s praise on her own stories. Have a look at the duo’s posts!

Dheere Dheere is a romantic track highlighting the sizzling chemistry between Janhvi and her co-star, Jr NTR. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, with lyrics by Kausar Munir for the Hindi version. The dance steps have been choreographed by Bosco Martis. It is titled Chuttamalle in Telugu, Paththavaikkum in Tamil, Swaathimutthe Sikkangaithe in Kannada, and Kanninathan Kamanottam in Malayalam.

The cast of Devara: Part 1 also includes Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is set for a theatrical release on September 27.

Coming to Janhvi Kapoor’s film Ulajh, it was released in cinemas on August 2. In the movie, Janhvi portrays the character of Suhana Bhatia, a diplomat. Along with Janhvi, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi also play important roles.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film showcases Suhana’s professional and personal journey as she gets involved in a major conspiracy while on an assignment in the London embassy. A special screening of Ulajh was held in Mumbai prior to its release. Janhvi’s loved ones graced the event, including Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya.

Looking ahead, Janhvi also has the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her lineup apart from Devara: Part 1.

