Janhvi Kapoor's BFF Tanisha Santoshi hypes Khushi Kapoor; Shares UNSEEN childhood pic of the trio

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the most glamorous sister duos in the Bollywood industry. Janhvi Kapoor is one of the actresses in Bollywood who wears her heart on the sleeves and doesn’t miss out on a chance to express her love for her family. On the other hand, Khushi is all set to follow her sister and late mother Sridevi’s footsteps and make her grand Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Both the sisters are quite active on social media and often treats fans with beautiful pics of themselves with their family, friends and from the sets. Today, Janhvi’s BFF Tanisha Santoshi shared an adorable childhood picture of the trio on her Instagram story as she hyped up the younger sister.

In the picture, we could see baby Khushi, Janhvi and Tanisha looking super cute in matching purple ethnic attires. The innocence and happiness were clear as a day on all their chubby faces as they hugged each other. Along with the picture, Tanisha wrote, ‘Baby girl it’s your time to shine!!!’ She ended her note with heart emojis. Moreover, she also tagged Khushi in the story.

Check Tanisha's story HERE

Coming to The Archies, we will catch a lot of big debuts with the movie as it will feature Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda along with Khushi Kapoor. While the industry is divided over the idea of Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya making their acting debut with a digital film, an insider explained to us exclusively that the idea is to make a debut without pressures of number game, so that it enables the youngsters to win over the audience with their talent and then take a step forward to the big screen.

