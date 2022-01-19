Janhvi Kapoor's birthday wish for friend Aakash Mehta features a glimpse of sister Khushi Kapoor; Check Here

These days, a quintessential tradition to celebrate anyone’s birthday is to post a ‘Happy Birthday’ picture on your Instagram. Sometimes people put up god awful childhood pictures or weird pictures. However, if you are lucky, they’d put a beautiful photograph and rest it at that. And you are lucky if you are Janhvi Kapoor’s friend because she picks the best pictures, always. Staying true to that, recently Janhvi posted a gorgeous glimpse of hers and her close friend Aakash Mehta to wish him on his birthday. What’s more, even Khushi Kapoor made an appearance in that picture. One word for the pic? It is very, very pink!

In the pic uploaded by Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram stories, the ‘Roohi’ actress could be seen posing with her little sister Khushi and Aakash against a solid pink background. The trio were all smiles and looked gorgeous. Matching the background, Janhvi was clad in a short hot pink dress and looked super stunning. On the other hand, Khushi wore a baby pink strappy dress and looked beautiful in it. What can we say, it is Kapoor sisters supremacy all the way. Finally, the birthday boy, Aakash looked dashing in a white tee and grey sweats but didn’t forget the theme and has a cozy pink and brown cardigan thrown on. Along with the picture, Janhvi wrote a short birthday message and topped it off with an inside joke. She wrote, ‘Happy birthday @aakashmehta18. You’re very big and talk very fast but we love you lots always! Can’t wait to go to 5th Avninu.’

Check Janhvi's story HERE

Meanwhile on the professional front, Janhvi is set to have a busy year with Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

