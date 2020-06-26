Janhvi Kapoor's candid pose and captivating smile make for a delightful sight in an unseen throwback PHOTO

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her beauty, style and perfection. Check out one of the throwback pictures of the actress from an exotic locale.

Janhvi Kapoor made her official debut in the Bollywood film industry with the movie Dhadak in 2018 and became an overnight sensation. Her popularity among fans hasn’t faded a bit despite a hiatus of one year and the reasons are quite obvious. The actress is a perfect combination of talent and beauty and multiple instances prove the same. Janhvi never fails to grab attention and makes heads turn whenever she steps out at a public event, occasion, or even the gym!

As of now, we have come across a throwback picture of the actress which is hard to miss. As can be seen in the picture, Janhvi is beaming with happiness as she strikes a candid pose for the camera. She is seen wearing a white shirt teamed up with a pair of denim shorts and black slippers in the picture. The actress is seen sitting on the beach of the exotic locale of Maldives and needless to say, her captivating smile makes for a delightful sight.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. She will feature alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in Dostana 2 that has been backed by . The actress will team up with Rajkummar Rao for the horror-comedy titled Roohi Afzana. She is also a part of the multi-starrer Takht.

