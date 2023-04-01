Janhvi Kapoor’s dad Boney Kapoor and rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya's camaraderie is unmissable at NMACC opening

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood from the current generation. She has time and again proved with her acting skills that she is here to stay. The actress always makes head turns with her fashion choices and her films but off-late she has been grabbing all the eyeballs for her personal life. For the past couple of months, she has been spotted with her former flame Shikhar Pahariya at events, airport, and on the red carpets which is raising speculations of them getting back together. Last night at the NMACC opening, Shikhar arrived with Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor and posed for the media.

Shikhar Pahariya and Boney Kapoor spotted together

In the video, we can see Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya arriving in style wearing black pants with flared bottoms that he paired with a white shirt, black blazer, and bow with black formal shoes. He posed with Boney Kapoor who wore a grey coloured suit. Both of them stood close to each other and later Shikhar moved away so that the paparazzi could click a picture of Boney alone. The smiles on their faces showed that they are quite comfortable with each other.

Check out the video:

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi. It will mark her second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is slated to release on 6th October 2023. Apart from this, she will be making her South debut opposite Jr NTR in NTR 30. The film will be directed by Koratala Siva. On her birthday recently, she confirmed the news by dropping her first look. Janhvi and Jr NTR recently met at the mahurat shot of NTR 30.

ALSO READ: PICS: Arjun Kapoor reacts as Janhvi Kapoor 'casually mixes work life balance'; Shikhar Pahariya is all heart