Janhvi Kapoor's Delhi shoot schedule for Ulajh gets pushed for THIS reason

Actress Janhvi Kapoor's extensive shooting schedule in Delhi for her upcoming patriotic thriller, Ulajh, has been disrupted. The reasons being cited are an alarming rise in the water level of the Yamuna River, causing a flood crisis. The team had planned on capturing various iconic locations in the national capital. But the shoot has been postponed to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Meanwhile, actors Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo managed to complete their shoot before the torrential rains hit the city.

Janhvi Kapoor was set to travel to Delhi for a prolonged shooting schedule of her film, Ulajh. The story revolves around a young IFS officer entangled in a personal conspiracy. The shoot was supposed to commence on July 10 and was intended to span around 15 days in the city. However, the rising water levels and flood crisis have now caused a change in plans.

The production team had originally planned to extensively shoot in various locations across Delhi for the film. This included iconic spots such as Old Delhi, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and the Lajpat Nagar market area. The team had also intended to capture the essence of South Delhi.

While the team has not yet made a decision to change the shooting location, they intend to reschedule the Delhi shoot for mid-August. This delay will allow the flood crisis to subside, ensuring a safer filming environment. The team remains committed to capturing the essence of Delhi in the film and plans to cover the intended locations once conditions improve.

Fortunately, actors Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo managed to complete their shoot for an upcoming web series before the rain havoc struck. This fortunate timing spared them from potential disruptions in the middle of filming. The team has been in contact with the actors, expressing relief that they finished their schedule without any hindrances.

Janhvi Kapoor, alongside Varun Dhawan, has completed shooting for the film Bawaal. Originally scheduled for release this month, the film's release has been postponed to October 6, 2023. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film carries high expectations.

She is also gearing up for her Telugu debut in the film Devara alongside Jr NTR. She has completed a small schedule for the film, while Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan are currently shooting for the movie.

