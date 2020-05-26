Janhvi Kapoor's desi avatar on the two wheeler is giving out major ‘biker girl’ vibes in THIS throwback photo

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the popular divas in Bollywood. A throwback photo of the Dostana 2 star sitting on a bike is doing rounds on social media and it surely is a treat you would not want to miss.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been spending time at home amid the lockdown with her sister and dad Boney Kapoor. Amid the same, she has been sharing updates on social media for her fans. From indulging in painting to chilling with her sister, Janhvi has been trying to make the most of the lockdown. While fans love her photos and videos with Khushi, many are waiting to see her on screen. Often, fans share throwback photos of the Dostana 2 actress on social media and they manage to go viral.

One such photo grabbed our attention and it is a treat you would not want to miss. In the photo, Janhvi can be seen sitting on a bike in ethnic attire. However, the thing that left fans in awe was her hearty laugh as she sat on the two-wheeler. The gorgeous star can be seen dressed in a kurta and floral skirt with a blue dupatta tied up on her forehead. But, in the end, it is her hearty laugh that steals the show. The adorable throwback photo reminds us of the time when Janhvi took her late mom on a bike ride.

Back in the days, when Janhvi was gearing up for her debut in Dhadak, a video of the actress went viral in which she was seen taking her mom Sridevi for a bike ride. For her role in Dhadak, Janhvi learnt how to ride a bike. Well, that sure seems to have gone down well with the actress and this throwback photo of her on a bike is a happy proof.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s throwback photo on a bike:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has a couple of films in her kitty. Her film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic based on the life of an IAF pilot who flew into a combat zone amid the war of 1999. The film stars Janhvi as Gunjan Saxena and Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi will be seen playing her father and brother in the film. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen in ’s magnum opus, Takht.

