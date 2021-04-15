Janhvi Kapoor's endearing reaction to Khushi Kapoor's pretty summer PIC proves how much she misses her sister

Khushi Kapoor is currently in the US for her studies and it looks like sister Janhvi Kapoor is missing her. In a recent post shared by Khushi, the Roohi actress dropped a sweet message for her sister and it will leave you in awe.

If there is a pair of siblings in Bollywood who continue to stay in the headlines over their gorgeous photos and social media banter, it is Janhvi Kapoor and . While Janhvi recently returned from the US after spending time with Khushi, it appears now that the Roohi star is still missing her sister. The proof of it was recently seen in their social media exchange on Khushi's recently posted photo. Khushi, who is in the US, is making most of the Summertime.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared a glimpse of Summertime in the US. While she shared gorgeous photos of the city as the Summertime began, Khushi also shared a photo of herself as well. In the selfie shared by Khushi, we can see the gorgeous star kid soaking in the Summer sunshine while sitting in front of the window. She is seen clad in a bright yellow tee with light blue denim jeans. With it, her hair was left open and makeup was kept dewy and natural.

Sharing the photos, Khushi wrote, "Hello Summer." Her sister Janhvi was quick to respond to the photo with an endearing comment. She wrote, "Can you come back and say hello to me also." On the other hand, Aaliyah Kashyap, Khushi's best friend, also dropped a sweet comment and wrote, "Miss u."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, it was reported a few weeks back that Janhvi had jetted off to the US to help Khushi pick an acting course for herself. Reportedly, Khushi Kapoor will also be gearing up for her debut in 2022. Aside from this, Janhvi recently jetted off to Goa as Janta Curfew took effect in Mumbai.

Khushi Kapoor Instagram

