Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion game hits a sixer; Mr & Mrs Mahi actress wears dupatta with Dekha Tenu lyrics on it

Janhvi Kapoor is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Mr & Mrs. Mahi. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, and the duo have been leaving no stone unturned in promoting the same. The one thing that has been winning hearts is the actress’ fashionable choice for the film's promotions.

From wearing a saree with a blouse that has her on-screen character name and jersey number on the back to wearing a dress with a cricketer embellished on it, she has outdone her fashion game for the promotions. And today yet again she won hearts with her customized dupatta which she wore while she stepped out to cast her vote.

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion game is winning hearts

Today, May 20, Lok Sabha elections 2024 are going on in Mumbai. Several actors stepped out of their houses to cast their votes early in the morning. And one of them was Janhvi Kapoor. The actress looked beautiful in a magenta Anarkali suit.

What caught our attention was the lyrics of her song written on the border of her dupatta. Her dupatta had 'Dekha tenu pehli pehli baar' written on the border and we love it! The actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her fashion game and managed to promote her upcoming movie even while she stepped out to vote.

Check it out:

Salman Khan likes the trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

On May 19, Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to showcase his appreciation for the recently released trailer of the movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. He shared the trailer on his Story and said, “Looks good, wishing the cast n crew the very best,” tagging Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, director Sharan Sharma, and producer Karan Johar.

Touched by Salman’s kind gesture, Karan re-shared Salman’s story and replied, “Salman…. Thank you so much this means a lot to all of us… we can’t wait to share the film with you,” accompanied by red heart emojis.

Have a look at their stories:

More about Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

The film is a romantic sports drama starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. It is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is set to arrive in cinemas on May 31, 2024.

