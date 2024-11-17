Janhvi Kapoor’s father Boney is every Indian father ever as he asks actress to pose with her paintings for THIS reason; Ananya Panday finds it ‘cute’

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of veteran film producer Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. The actress enjoys significant popularity on the internet, keeping it natural with her fans and followers. Recently, the actress offered a peek into her beautiful paintings and revealed her father's reaction to them. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also hailed the post as 'cute.'

Today, on November 17, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram as she flaunted her artistic skills through paintings. The post featured the Ulajh actress posing at her place with the painting she made of Goddess Lakshmi and nature.

She captioned the post, "When papa makes u pose like a student with your paintings so he can forward it to his friend groups and try to hype ur very basic art skills (accompanied by upside-down smile emoji)"

Take a look

Minutes later, Ananya Panday reacted to the post, saying she found Janhvi’s paintings "Cute (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)!!!"

In addition to this, several fans also couldn’t stop reacting to the post as a fan wrote, "The beauty lies within the painter" another fan asked, "Announcement of Param sundari when?" while a third fan remarked, "Now understood you are an artist also."

Several fans also dropped red-heart emojis and heart-eye emojis.

Advertisement

It was just a few days back that Janhvi Kapoor and her family celebrated Boney Kapoor's 69th birthday. Several pictures and videos from the intimate celebration surfaced on the internet. Apart from Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor, her rumored beau Vedang Raina, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and more were seen being a part of the special occasion.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. The upcoming romantic-comedy film also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul in the key roles.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, it is poised to release next year on April 18, 2025.

In addition, a Mid-day report revealed that the actress will be uniting with Dasvi director Tushar Jalota alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film is expected to conclude by February 2025.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar answers ‘controversial question’, picks THIS Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives out of all; Did you spot Vedang Raina in the background?