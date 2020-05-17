Janhvi Kapoor's glittery throwback photo is giving out major pre lockdown Saturday vibes; Check it out

Janhvi Kapoor shared some throwback photos and well, it is definitely not just us who misses life before lockdown. Check out her photo here.

Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor has always won our hearts with her perfect sense of fashion and as it turns out, she has had it since forever. The actress is quite the diva and one cannot deny the fact that she serves as an inspiration to so many of us. Fans often go gaga over her looks and they cannot seem to get enough of the actress, and so, thanks to all these photos she keeps sharing on social media, we get enough of the actress from time to time.

And now, Janhvi seems to be in the mood for throwbacks as she has shared some throwback photos on her social media. While some of them have her friends too, what caught our attention is the outfit with that glittery look and sharing it on a Saturday night sure makes us go back to wondering how we enjoyed this day pre-lockdown. None the less, we are all at home to be safe and for now, we can just enjoy taking a look at this stunning outfit that she has donned.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photo here

On the work front, Janhvi made her debut with Dhadak, and ever since we have been waiting to see her return to the screens. However, as it turns out, the lockdown has left every upcoming project hanging in the middle with little to not clarity on the way forward. None the less, Janhvi does have an interesting line up of films including the likes of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Takht, Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana.

Credits :Instagram

