Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry shoot in Punjab faces farmers protest; Allowed to begin post penning support

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was reportedly shooting in Bassi Pathana in Punjab when the shoot of her film, Good Luck Jerry was halted by a protesting farmers group. As per a report, the crew and cast were asked to lend support to farmers' movement before they were allowed to resume the shoot.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor headed to Punjab to begin the shoot of her film, Good Luck Jerry. The still also was shared on social media and it left fans excited. However, it seems the film ran into some trouble in Punjab owing to the farmers' protest in the country. As per a report of Republic World, Janhvi's film Good Luck Jerry shoot was stopped by a group of protesting farmers recently. Not just this, the report stated that the cast and crew were asked to lend their support on social media for the farmers' protest.

The report of Republic World stated that Janhvi and Good Luck Jerry crew were shooting Bassi Pathana in Punjab. It was during the shoot that a group of farmers reportedly surrounded the crew and cast. The report even mentions that slogans were shouted at the shoot location and all of this apparently happened in front of the police. As per the report, the farmers' group apparently asked the crew and cast to pen support to the farmers on social media, and only then, would they be allowed to resume the shoot.

As per ANI, "Farmer groups gathered outside the venue in Bassi Pathana city of Fatehgarh Sahib, where shooting for a film, starring Janhvi Kapoor was going on Jan 11. They demanded her opinion on farmers' protest against farm laws. They later went back upon being assurance by the crew." The SHO Balwinder Singh told ANI, "They'd told the workers & Director that Bollywood actors have neither said anything in support of farmers protest nor made any comment. When Director assured them that Janhvi Kapoor will make a comment on the protest then they went back. The shoot is going on."

Take a look:

Punjab: Farmer groups gathered outside the venue in Bassi Pathana city of Fatehgarh Sahib, where shooting for a film, starring Janhvi Kapoor was going on Jan 11. They demanded her opinion on farmers' protest against farm laws. They later went back upon being assurance by the crew pic.twitter.com/4Ra7iYaace — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

They'd told the workers & Director that Bollywood actors have neither said anything in support of farmers protest nor made any comment. When Director assured them that Janhvi Kapoor will make a comment on the protest then they went back. The shoot is going on: SHO Balwinder Singh https://t.co/ppnNJP75v6 pic.twitter.com/BKptwlV78w — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

Reportedly, the crew and the cast had agreed to the demands of the farmers and penned their support on social media. Post this, as per the report, the farmers left and the shoot of Janhvi's film resumed. To note, it was on Sunday that Janhvi had penned a note on her Instagram stories in support of the farmers. Amid the reports of her film's shoot being halted, many have been wondering if Janhvi and other cast members penned the support after the incident.

Meanwhile, recently the still of the film was shared on social media by the actress. It featured her as a Punjabi girl in a Salwar Kameez. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sen and written by Pankaj Mehta. It is being produced by Aanand L Rai.

