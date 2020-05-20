Janhvi Kapoor's goofy expression as she hugs Sridevi in THIS throwback picture is beyond adorable

Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi look adorable while cuddling with each other in a throwback picture shared by a fan.

and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2018 with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie was the remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat. Being the daughter of famous actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Janhvi earned fame and recognition way before her entry in Bollywood. She was often spotted with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor at some events and functions. With just one film old, Janhvi garnered a huge fan following.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Janhvi with mommy Sridevi. In this throwback picture shared by a fan, Janhvi looks pretty donning a black full sleeve top with blue denim, on the other hand, Sridevi looks gorgeous donning a black top with maroon coloured denim. Both mother-daughter look adorable as they share a warm hug with each other while twinning in a blacktop. While Sridevi is all smiles as she cuddles her daughter, Janhvi looks distracted and is looking somewhere else making a goofy expression while cuddling her mommy. But don't they look cute in this perfect mother-daughter picture?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janvhi has a couple of releases coming soon; however, everything has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown extension, a new release date will be announced for the same. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has ’s multistarrer Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will also be seen in Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi's picture here:

