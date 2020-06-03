Janhvi Kapoor's goofy pout is hard to miss in this throwback PHOTO with her friends

Janhvi Kapoor has reached the heights of fame despite being just one film old. Take a look at one of her rare throwback pictures with friends.

Janhvi Kapoor has been able to acquire a huge fan base despite being just one film old. After a hiatus of one year, the actress now has some interesting projects lined up in her pipeline. This has left her fans excited who are eagerly waiting for the release of these movies. Apart from her acting prowess, Janhvi is blessed with utter beauty and unique fashion sense too which is evident from the multiple pictures that are shared on social media.

As we speak of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of the Dhadak actress in which she is seen posing for a selfie with two of her fans. What grabs our attention here is Janhvi’s goofy pout which is all things adorable! The stunning diva looks super cute in the picture with her hair let down and kajal-rimmed eyes. Janhvi looks beautiful sans makeup and this throwback picture is proof for the same!

Check out the picture below:

Janhvi with her friends Rohan Khetwani and Alaviaa - Admin Lyba pic.twitter.com/emROqGz5kS — Janhvi Kapoor FC (JanhviLovers) December 7, 2013

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will team up with Rajkummar Rao in the horror-comedy Roohi Afza. She will feature opposite Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 that has been helmed by . She plays the titular role in the biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot. Janhvi is also a part of the multi-starrer Takht co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, , Anil Kapoor and others in the lead roles.

(ALSO READ: Throwback: Janhvi Kapoor smiles as Sridevi clutches onto little Khushi’s hand in THIS candid childhood photo)

Credits :Twitter

