  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena' is all set to release in August

The Janhvi Kapoor-starrer "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" will premiere digitally on August 12, the actress confirmed on Instagram.
2317 reads Mumbai
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena' is all set to release in AugustJanhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena' is all set to release in August
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Proud to bring to you the story of India's first woman Air Force Officer to go to war. A journey that I hope will inspire you the way that it has inspired me. ‘GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl' is landing on 12th August," she wrote.

The actress also shared a poster and stills of the film.

"Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, and stars Janhvi in the titular role. Saxena entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the cast also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

Angad also shared the stills on Instagram, writing: "Thrilled to be bringing such an inspiring story of Gunjan Saxena: India's first woman Air Force Officer who went to war. We are absolutely honoured & can't wait for you all to experience her journey. Arriving on 12th August!"

The film will premiere on Netflix.

In June, it was revealed that "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" would be ditching traditional theatrical release amid the Covid-19 crisis and opt for a direct-to-OTT release.

" ‘Gunjan Saxena' is a defining film based on a true story about a woman who showed unparalleled courage, and inspiration to many in the coming years. We are excited to share this fearless story about following your heart and your dreams with millions around the world," Karan Johar, who has backed the film through his production house, Dharma Productions, said at the time of the announcement.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Anonymous 43 minutes ago

It’s a no for me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement