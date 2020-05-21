Janhvi Kapoor's hilarious expression in a throwback picture will remind you of your childhood days

Janhvi Kapoor looks funny as she poses for the camera in this throwback picture shared by a fan.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been spending some great time with their family and loved ones at home. While some of us are also trying to pull off some experiments by trying hands in cooking, singing, poetry and much more. Among all, Janhvi Kapoor has been spending her quarantine period with her sister and father Boney Kapoor. Amid the lockdown, the Kapoor sisters are giving major sibling goals as they are always upto something new and the two keep sharing photos and videos of the same, keeping us entertained and updated.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Janhvi which is shared by a fan. In this picture, Janhvi looks adorable donning a white dress with her hair left open. The cute munchkin is seen giving a hilarious expression while sitting on a chair as she poses for the camera. The Dhadak actress looks cute while doing so and her expression will remind you of your good old childhood days. Meanwhile, recently, Janhvi shared a cute video of her sister Khushi resting on a couch. It appeared as if Khushi was tired of staying at home amid the lockdown and she had covered her face with her black hoodie. Knowing that her sister is annoyed, being a perfect elder sister, Janhvi started annoying Khushi on asking her questions.

On the work front, Janvhi has a couple of releases coming soon; however, everything has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown extension, a new release date will be announced for the same. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has ’s multistarrer Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will also be seen in Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao.

