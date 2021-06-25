  1. Home
Janhvi Kapoor's latest avatar in monochrome PIC is all things ravishing; Don't miss it

Janhvi Kapoor has recently dropped a hilarious comment on sister Khushi Kapoor’s vacation picture.
Janhvi Kapoor has shared a monochromatic picture on Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor has grown to be one of the talked about actresses in her generation and has emerged as a solid performer. She often shares glimpses of her daily life on social media. The Roohi actress recently shared a few pictures with her dad Boney Kapoor on Father’s Day. She recently commented on a picture posted by her sister Khushi Kapoor. The picture has both the sisters looking absolutely lovely while being on a vacation at some stunning place by the sea. Khushi cheekily wrote a wonderful caption, which read, “Love u sometimes”. The elder sister Janhvi had a hilarious reply to it in the comment section, where she wrote, “Oh wow can u come here and give me attention then”.

Khushi replied to Janhvi’s comment and wrote, “I will think about it”. Sonam Kapoor also commented on the picture and wrote, “Beautiful girls”. On Thursday, Janhvi shared a steamy picture on her Instagram story. The ravishing black and white picture is accompanied by the song ‘Akhiyaan’ in the background. The song is sung by Danyal Zafar or Danny Zee, who is a singer and brother of Ali Zafar. Janhvi had recently shared a post where she is dancing along with friends on the viral sensation Temperature challenge. She is grooving in the video on the song Temperature by Sean Paul. 

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen playing a human and a ghost in the horror-comedy ‘Roohi’, which also starred Rajkummar Rao. In the last few years, she has starred in films like ‘Dhadak’ which was her launchpad, and subsequently in ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. Two of her upcoming films include ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Good luck Jerry’.

