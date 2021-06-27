  1. Home
Janhvi Kapoor's lazy Sunday look includes messy hair, dewy makeup and a bathrobe; Check it out

While we wonder if she's shooting anything today or it's a throwback photo, irrespective, Janhvi Kapoor aces the messy and makeup look.
44316 reads Mumbai
Janhvi Kapoor's lazy Sunday look includes messy hair, dewy makeup and a bathrobe; Check it out
Janhvi Kapoor is giving millions of her fans and followers some tips on a messy Sunday look. Taking to Instagram, the actress dropped a brand new photo -- a selfie featuring herself and her hair stylist. While we wonder if she's shooting anything today or is a throwback photo, irrespective, Janhvi aces the dewy makeup look. In the photo, the Dhadak actress can be seen sitting in her hair and makeup chair. 

It definitely dishes out lazy Sunday vibes, as Janhvi can be seen sitting in a bathrobe with her messy hair in the frame as her hairstylist tries to fix it. Janhvi's makeup is quite the attention holder as her dewy look is hard to miss. The actress can be seen sporting a glossy pink lip, soft pink eyeshadow with a similar shade of blush. Let's call it the dewy rosy makeup look. 

Sharing the photo, Janhvi captioned it, "cinnamon gurl," seemingly hinting at her hair colour. Check out the photo below: 

Over the weekend, Janhvi celebrated her older brother and actor Arjun Kapoor's birthday. She penned a heartwarming wish for him on social media. She wrote, "@arjunkapoor it's ur birthday!!! And your year. Thank you for teaching me so fast how much fun it is to have such a great brother. Thnx always for the gyaan but thnx more for the reality checks and food posts. Love u and ennnnjjjjoy." The actress was also snapped arriving for Arjun's birthday bash on Saturday night in Mumbai. 

ALSO READ: PICS: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur party at Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 2 hours ago

The young, naturally fresh face is lost beneath layers of heavy make up and Wrecked beyond recognition with all those surgeries. She looks horrendous

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Nose and lip job worked well for her. Lucky!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Its so sad that such a young age she feels the need to do so many plastic surgeries.. looks like a plastic artificial maniqueen..

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Wtf lazy Sunday look? Does she seriously think we’re idiots?

Anonymous 4 hours ago

plastic

Anonymous 5 hours ago

That's too much make up .

Anonymous 7 hours ago

This girl looks so fake and artificial, it's unbelievable!

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Plastic surgery ki dhukan

