Janhvi Kapoor's lazy Sunday look includes messy hair, dewy makeup and a bathrobe; Check it out

While we wonder if she's shooting anything today or it's a throwback photo, irrespective, Janhvi Kapoor aces the messy and makeup look.

Janhvi Kapoor is giving millions of her fans and followers some tips on a messy Sunday look. Taking to Instagram, the actress dropped a brand new photo -- a selfie featuring herself and her hair stylist. While we wonder if she's shooting anything today or is a throwback photo, irrespective, Janhvi aces the dewy makeup look. In the photo, the Dhadak actress can be seen sitting in her hair and makeup chair.

It definitely dishes out lazy Sunday vibes, as Janhvi can be seen sitting in a bathrobe with her messy hair in the frame as her hairstylist tries to fix it. Janhvi's makeup is quite the attention holder as her dewy look is hard to miss. The actress can be seen sporting a glossy pink lip, soft pink eyeshadow with a similar shade of blush. Let's call it the dewy rosy makeup look.

Sharing the photo, Janhvi captioned it, "cinnamon gurl," seemingly hinting at her hair colour. Check out the photo below:

Over the weekend, Janhvi celebrated her older brother and actor 's birthday. She penned a heartwarming wish for him on social media. She wrote, "@arjunkapoor it's ur birthday!!! And your year. Thank you for teaching me so fast how much fun it is to have such a great brother. Thnx always for the gyaan but thnx more for the reality checks and food posts. Love u and ennnnjjjjoy." The actress was also snapped arriving for Arjun's birthday bash on Saturday night in Mumbai.

