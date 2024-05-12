Janhvi Kapoor’s Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer gets big love from rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya yet again turned her biggest cheerleader as he reacted to Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer that also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on May 12, 2024  |  05:33 PM IST |  985
Janhvi Kapoor
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla and Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Jahnvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are one of the most talked about rumored love birds of Bollywood. The two may have never confirmed their relationship, but their actions surely speak louder than words. Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated trailer of Janhvi’s next, Mr & Mrs Mahi co-starring Rajkummar Rao was dropped.

Yet again, being the actress’ biggest cheerleader, Shikhar Pahariya took to his Instagram stories and reacted to the trailer of Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Janhvi Kapoor's rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya reacts to Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer

Today, on May 12, following the release of the long-awaited trailer of Mr & Mrs Mahi, Shikhar Pahariya took to Instagram to extend his support and showcase his enthusiasm for rumored beloved Janhvi Kapoor’s eagerly awaited film. Keeping it short and crisp, Shikhar sharing the trailer on his stories heaped praise and wrote, “Waaaah!” accompanied by three heart-eyes, a tornado and three red-heart emojis.

Take a look:

Pic Courtesy: Shikhar Pahariya Instagram and Pinkvilla

For those living under the rocks, the rumors of Janhvi and Shikhar’s blossoming romance has been quite rife for quite some time now. The duo has always remained tight-lipped about the speculations. However, their frequent trips to religious places and Janhvi’s ‘Shikhu’ pendant have been enough to ignite the rumor mills.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

It was last month, Janhvi attended the special screening of her father Boney Kapoor-backed Maidaan, led by Ajay Devgn. The actress served boss lady vibes in a white suit with flared pants, but it was her necklace that caught the paparazzi’s eyes and caused a major stir on social media. The actress was seen flaunting a necklace that had ‘Shikhu’ written on it.

Ever since then, Janhvi has been spotted wearing her iconic ‘Shikhu’ necklace on various occasions.

It needs no introduction that the Mr & Mrs. Mahi actress refers to her rumored beau by this nickname as she had also accidentally revealed it on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan.

Meanwhile, the upcoming sports drama led by Janhvi and Rajkummar, Mr and Mrs Mahi has been made under the creative direction of Sharan Sharma. The script of the film is jointly written by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is scheduled to hit the theaters later this month on May 31, 2024.

ALSO READ: Mr & Mrs Mahi: Is Janhvi Kapoor ‘copying’ Zendaya and Uorfi’s method dressing? Actress has THIS to say

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...

Credits: Shikhar Pahariya Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles